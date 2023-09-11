Muzigal offers one-month free music education

Visakhapatnam: As a part of its inaugural month offer, Muzigal Academy is offering one-month of free music education.

The academy’s ninth music academy was launched by music composer, filmmaker and actor RP Patnaik in the presence of Muzigal’s founder Yeluri Lakshminarayana at MVP Colony double road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Spread over 2,000-sqft, the Muzigal, a prominent player in the music education space, has a capacity to accommodate over 500 students, spread over multiple batches. It offers lessons in piano, keyboard, guitar, drums, carnatic vocals, Hindustani vocals, western vocals, violin and ukulele. The academy is setting a standard in music education by providing a 360-degree framework in the music learning and teaching eco-system with online, offline and music instruments’ shop-front integrated into a platform.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Lakshminarayana Yeluri said the academy builds on the mission of democratising music education by giving learners access to a state-of-the-art learning centre in their own community. “This will represent the best learning and teaching experience one could hope for in the music space. It will cater to the widest range of courses in Indian classical and western music taught by expert music teachers,” he conveyed.

The institute provides a comprehensive approach to music education by leveraging its online presence, offline academies and expert teachers to address the needs of music learners.