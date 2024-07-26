MV Huahine arrives at Vizag Port with largest cargo

Visakhapatnam: Carrying 1,99,900 MT of manganese ore loaded from Gabon, MV Huahine, the Newcastlemax size vessel has been berthed at Vizag General Cargo Berth, build-operate-transfer berth operated by Vedanta. It is the largest cargo carried by a single vessel that arrived at Visakhapatnam Port on July 25.

The cargo distribution of the vessel included 1,24,500 MT to Vizag, 16,000 MT to be transhipped to Dhamra and 59,4000 MT to be transhipped to Haldia.

The cargo is shipped by Eramet SA France, one of the largest exporters of manganese ore. The group boasts world-class mining deposits and an international industrial presence, producing metals essential to urban infrastructure and the energy transition. They are the leading producer of high-grade manganese ore, possess the largest nickel ore mine in Indonesia and rank as the fourth-largest producer of Titanium globally.

Chairperson of VPA M. Angamuthu informed that the shipment is a significant milestone for Visakhapatnam Port and Bothra Shipping Services Pvt Limited. The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is committed to transforming Vizag port into a hub for bulk cargo transhipment in the future.