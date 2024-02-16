MVV’s defeat in 2024 polls is for sure: MLC

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam MP and YSRCP east constituency MLA candidate MVV Satyanarayana is certain to face a defeat in the next elections and he would lose with the highest margin of votes across the state, said MLC and Jana Sena Party (JSP) urban president Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav.

Speaking to media along with MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the MLC expressed confidence that the JSP-TDP alliance would form the government next.

The MLC appealed to the admirers of JSP president K Pawan Kalyan, Telugu Desam Party national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and east constituency MLA V Ramakrishna Babu not to vote for Satyanarayana.

Further, the MLC said that the details of the lands occupied by the MP would be brought to the fore once the new government is formed. Vamsi Krishna stated that he left YSRCP because of Andhra University Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy and MP MVV Satyanarayana for their rude attitude towards him.

If the MP makes any personnel remarks against him, the MLC warned that he would expose the MP’s illegal activities as he has the entire list of the victims.

Meanwhile, the MLC expressed happiness for working with the east constituency MLA Ramakrishna Babu. He said that he had contested against the MLA in the past. He assured that he would extend all the possible support to Ramakrishna Babu for his assured victory in the next elections.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu alleged that MP MVV Satyanarayana was involved in a number of land scams. The MLA informed that he has evidence related to the MP’s scams and he would reveal them soon. TDP leaders B Potana Reddy, B Venkata Ramana and G Polarao were present.