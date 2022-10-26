My WhatsApp was down, how about yours?

Visakhapatnam: Even as a section of social media addicts frantically tried to reboot their mobile phones to make the most popular messaging app WhatsApp accessible, the communication tool refused to budge.



Unless they check the social media platforms once in every 5-10 minutes, the day remains incomplete for billions of users.

Among other social media platforms such as Twitter, FaceBook, Instagram and Telegram, WhatsApp is considered as one of the most convenient instant messaging services not just to exchange texts but also images and videos with the near and dear ones.

However, the two-hour-long disruption on Tuesday of the WhatsApp service made scores of its users suffocate like fish out of water. And the most circulated message turned out to be -- 'my WhatsApp is down, how about yours?' "I was frantically trying to access WhatsApp when my messages could not be forwarded. Initially, I thought there was a net problem. When that was ruled out, I rebooted my mobile only to realise the messages still remained undelivered. It was much later, I came to know that the communication tool suffered an outage," says Kranti Kiran, a software employee residing at Visalakshinagar. Those who are largely dependent on the Meta-owned messaging platform for their business purpose found it difficult for a couple of hours as their work came to a grinding halt.

Netizens who are used to uploading their WhatsApp status with their present happenings, sharing images, videos and waiting for likes, appreciation and viewership found the longest disruption of the service quite frustrating. Unable to make out the reason for the outage, some of the users ended up uninstalling the messaging platform only to see that the service continued to be inaccessible after reinstalling it.

The longest WhatsApp outage happened last October. Back then, the popular social media giant FaceBook and its associated apps remained inaccessible to scores of users for about six hours. Netizens took to twitter to express their concern over the messaging platform problem by posting humour-laced images and captions. They, however, heaved a sigh of relief when the service was restored after two hours.