Naidu’s swearing-in to be beamed to big screens

Visakhapatnam: So far, digital screens have been provided to watch the ODI World Cup, T20, etc.,

After its landslide victory of BJP-TDP-JSP in Andhra Pradesh, arrangements are in place to telecast the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram in Krishna district.

In line with this, digital screens are placed in all the constituencies across the state.

Terming it as people’s victory, the alliance party leaders are keen on making people participative in the grand celebrations through digital screens.

As part of it, the district administration is making arrangements to enable people of Visakhapatnam district to watch live telecast through various platforms.

Apart from facilitating live broadcast for the ceremony, efforts are on to install LED screens at seven centres in seven constituencies across the district.

District collector A Mallikarjuna announced that the digital screen will be made available in each constituency. Also, chairs and drinking water facilities will also be provided at the centres for the convenience of the viewers.

The live telecast of the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister-designate will be telecast from 10 am onwards. Nodal officers and assistant nodal officers were appointed to supervise the programme to be conducted in a smooth manner.

The digital screen is arranged at the GVMC community hall near Sitarama Swamy Temple at PM Palem for those in Bheemunipatnam constituency.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made on the second floor of the VMRDA Children’s Arena at Siripuram for the people of Visakhapatnam east constituency.

In addition, GVMC building in DWCRA Bazaar at Dabagardens of south constituency, Shaadi Khana hall at Akkayyapalem that fall under the north constituency, Kancharapalem Kayita Paidaiah kalyana mandapam of west segment, Vepagunta Community Hall in Pendurthi and Chaitanya Nagar in Gajuwaka have been identified for the screening of Naidu’s swearing in ceremony which is scheduled at 11.27 am on Wednesday.