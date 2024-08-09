Navy chief visits Eastern Naval Command

Visakhapatnam: Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi visited Eastern Naval Command (ENC). As part of the two-day visit, the CNS interacted with Flag Officer Command in Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendarkar and was given a comprehensive briefing on various operational activities and ongoing projects of the command that are in progress.

Earlier, on the arrival of the CNS, a ceremonial guard was presented at HQENC.The CNS was accompanied by president of the Naval Welfare and Wellness Association Shashi Tripathi.