Nellore: No one can stop Jagan from becoming CM says Nallapureddy Prasannna Kumar Reddy

Nellore : No one can stop YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from becoming the CM again and YSRCP from retaining power in 2024 elections, claimed Kovuru sitting MLA and party nominee Nallapureddy Prasannna Kumar Reddy.

During campaigning along with YSRCP Nellore MP nominee V Vijayasai Reddy, he spoke with reporters at Panchedu village of Butchireddy Palem mandal on Saturday.

He stated that a few people like Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy deserting the party will never incur any loss as people were awars of Jagan’s good deeds in the last five years.

Terming Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as opportunist politician, Nallapureddy predicted that Vemireddy couple would be defeated in their constituencies in the coming elections as they betrayed YSRCP even after Jagan gave them good positions.

Vijayasai Reddy asserted that he would be with YSR family till his last breath because that family has given him political birth. Without naming Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, he said that he has no businesses or other activities as his main profession is politics like Nallapureddy Prasannna Kumar Reddy.

Vijayasai predicted that YSRCP would regain all 7 Assembly segments including Nellore MP seat as people of the district already decided to vote for the ruling party.