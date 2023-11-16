  • Menu
Nellore TDP, JSP leaders decide to wage joint fight against government

TDP-JSP leaders raising hands at the joint meeting in Nellore on Wednesday

The Atmeeya Samavesam of TDP-Jana Sena Party held here on Wednesday unanimously resolved to launch agitations against the ‘anti-people’ policies of the YSRCP government.

The meeting also decided to go to the public jointly to with the promises made in the TDP-JSP manifesto for winning the elections in 2024.

Speaking after the meeting, Nellore Rural constituency YSRCP rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy assured that he along with JSP district president Manukrantha Reddy will extend full cooperation to the party functionaries in the planned campaign.

The MLA called upon the party cadres that this is high time for them to raise the voice against the anti-people policies of the government as people of AP were vexed with the YSRCP rule.

JSP district president Manukrantha Reddy said that TDP-JSP combine will work together in the interest of people and ensure maximum number of seats in Nellore district in Assembly polls.

