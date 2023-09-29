Nellore: YSRCP hatching conspiracy against CBN family members says Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

Nellore (Nellore district) : Suspended YSRCP MLA from Venkatagiri constituency Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Thursday said that ruling YSRCP government hatched a conspiracy and registering cases against TDP supremo and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, daughter-in-law N Brahmani and brother-in-law Nandamuri Balakrishna in the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam soon.

As part of seeking Opposition parties support in protest against arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, a team of leaders from TDP, JSP visited the CPI party office at Railway Feeders road in the city on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Ramanarayana Reddy said that according to the highly placed sources, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has prepared notices by mentioning names of trio as co-accused in First Information Report (FIR) filed in the skill development scam. Anam said that notices are likely to be served to the CBN family members in one or two days. He said that party was discussing the issue with legal experts and an action plan would be prepared soon in this regard.

Ramanarayana Reddy said that the YSRCP was resorting to such extreme steps to defeat the Opposition parties in the 2024 Assembly elections. He said the TDP along with all Opposition parties, would intensify the agitation from October 2 with a slogan of ‘Gandhi Ki Chebudam’ across the district to save the democracy in the state.

Party leaders Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, K Srinivasulu Reddy, K Vijaya Rama Reddy and CPI district secretary Dama Ankaiah were present.