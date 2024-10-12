New flight service to Vij to meet long-felt need

Visakhapatnam: The significance for Amaravati region is steadily growing after the NDA governmentcame to power. Businessmen, politicians and VIPs are frequently heading to Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam.

Along with roadways and railways, the frequent visits to Vijayawada from the city have increased the demand for the airway as well.

Keeping the rising demand for the destination in view, a new air service is being introduced from October 27.

At present, only one direct flight service is being operated from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada. On a daily basis, the flight arrives at Visakhapatnam in the morning and departs to Vijayawada at night.

However, Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) representatives have been repeatedly appealing to the flight service operators as well as airport authorities to increase the flight service to the capital city from the port city. For the convenience of passengers travelling from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada, another flight will be available from October 27 all the days of the week.

As the existing flight service is not sufficient, public representatives and industrialists, who often fly to the capital region for various reasons and works, opine that their time would be saved if another flight service is included.

As part of the Digi Yatra facility launch, civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the facility recently in nine airports, including Visakhapatnam International Airport. During the inaugural, the Union Minister announced that a new flight service will be added to Vijayawada from Vizag. Based on the response, the Union Minister assured that one more flight service would be added to the list.

Sharing details with The Hans India, vice-president of APATA DS Varma, said, “Even as the new flight service will be operated to Vijayawada from 27th of this month, efforts are on to include more flight services from Visakhapatnam to various destinations.” Meanwhile, new flight services will be available to Hyderabad and Ahmedabad from this month-end. With IT companies setting up their facilities in Visakhapatnam, the demand for more air services is expected to go up in the coming months.