New V-Cs appointed for state-run universities

Visakhapatnam: With a focus on strengthening higher education and improving academic outcomes, the NDA government appointed full time Vice Chancellors (V-Cs) in several universities across Andhra Pradesh.

A majority of former Vice Chancellors who were leading the universities during the previous government were more centred on carrying out party related activities rather than academic improvement.

Earlier, former V-C of Andhra University PVGD Prasad Reddy had followed a trend of converting the academic campus into a hub of political activities. It drew flak from various quarters as such a trend not only affected learning outcomes of the varsities but also weakened the credibility of the institutions.

Placing a check on the academic lapses, the NDA government appointed Vice Chancellors to the state universities.

In connection with the significant move, Governor S Abdul Nazeer announced the appointments of the V-Cs, who would be serving the respective varsities for a period of three years.

Apart from improving quality learning outcomes, the appointment of the V-Cs aim at enhancing the administrative efficiency and ironing out challenges faced in the campuses in a hassle-free manner.

The list of newly appointed V-Cs in the state include Prof. in English, Andhra University Prasanna Sree as V-C for Adikavi Nannaya University in Rajamahendravaram; Department of MED College of Engineering, Andhra University K. Ramji for Krishna University, Machilipatnam; Vice-Chancellor in-charge Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam, Tirupati V Uma Professor as V-C for the same institution; Vice Chancellor l/c, JNTU, Anantapur and Professor, Civil Engineering Department, JNTU, Anantapur Prof H Sudarshan Rao as V-C of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur; senior Prof. Chemical Engineering in Osmania University Dr Venkata Basava Rao as V-C to Rayalaseema University, Kurnool; Professor in Department of Applied Physics, Delhi Technological University, Delhi Allam Srinivasa Rao as V-C of Vikrama Simhapuri University, Nellore; senior Professor in Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad P Prakash Babu as V-C for Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa; Professor (HAG) Civil Engineering/Transportation Engineering, NIT Warangal CSRK Prasad as V-C to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada;

Meanwhile, Geology Department, Adikavi Nannaya University Y Srinivas Rao was appointed as Vice-Chancellor (in-charge), Adikavi Nannaya University.

After the formation of the new government in AP, several V-Cs from state-run universities resigned from their posts and the posts were left vacant since then. With the new appointments, the higher education department is set to witness a constructive transformation.