Officials alerted over flood situation

Rajamahendravaram: The level of the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam reached 41.30 feet at 4 pm on Sunday. First danger warning will be issued here if flood reaches 43 feet. About 10 feet of flood level was recorded at the SAC barrage in Dowleswaram at the same time.

About 1,800 cusecs of water released to the delta water canals and 7, 45, 735 cusecs of water into the sea.

Irrigation officials informed that the flood level has receded in Telangana’s Taliperu on Sunday and in view of this, the Godavari flood at Bhadrachalam is likely to recede on Monday.

However, it is also expected that the flood may increase beyond the first warning level because the waters already released downstream from Taliperu will reach Bhadrachalam.

The water level reached 31.8 metres at the Polavaram project spillway on Saturday midnight.

About 8 lakh cusecs of water were released downstream. Godavari is flowing beyond the first danger warning at 16.74 meters (36.77 feet) in Polavaram’s Kunavaram. Due to this, the officials in Alluri district were alerted.

In the Alluri district agency, the streams and brooks are overflowing beyond the danger level. Traffic has stopped in many villages.

Sabari River, a tributary of the Godavari is flowing furious. Heavy rains are occurring in Chinturu Agency. Streams are overflowing. Traffic came to a standstill in many tribal villages. Incessant rains are hampering the relief efforts. Officials have been alerted as the water level in Sabari and Godavari rivers is rising. They have issued early warnings to people of villages in Chinturu and Kunavaram.

The Gandi Pochamma Ammavari temple at Gonduru in Devipatnam mandal was completely submerged in Godavari on Sunday. In Anantagiri mandal, the Kasipatnam Vagu overflowed on the road, and traffic was blocked to the villages under the jurisdiction of Kivarla, Pinakota, Pedakota and other panchayats.

At Chatti crossroad, the Chandravanka brook is overflowing onto road. Sabari surge at Chinturu Bridge is frightening. The road between Sri Ramagiri and Seethampeta in VR Puram mandal was submerged. CPM leaders in this area examined problems of people at the field level. They asked the government to arrange boats for people’s transportation.