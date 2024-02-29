Ongole MP Srinivasulu Reddy quits YSRCP

Ongole : Ongole Lok Sabha member Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy announced that he is resigning from YSR Congress Party membership as well as Lok Sabha. He said that he took the decision to protect the self-respect of the Magunta family, and announced that his son, Magunta Raghava Reddy, would contest from the Ongole parliament constituency in the general elections 2024.

Speaking in a press meet in his office here on Wednesday, the MP explained that the Magunta family started its political career in the Prakasam district in 1991. He said that his brother Subbarami Reddy, sister-in-law Parvathamma and himself contested in the Lok Sabha elections eight times, AP Assembly elections two times and the MLC election one time. He said that with the support of the Prakasam district people, Magunta became a brand for people and social service.

The MP said that they loved everyone, including the poor and privileged alike and respected them. He claimed that the Magunta family has no ego but self-respect. But he said that these are the tough times to fight for self-respect, and a decision must be made.

Srinivasulu Reddy announced that he is quitting the YSRCP primary membership and the Lok Sabha membership immediately. He thanked the YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, members of local bodies and leaders of the YSRCP for their love and cooperation for the last five years. He said the details about the Magunta family's future plans would be shared very soon. Later, followers of the Magunta family removed the YSRCP flags from atop the MP’s office and inside.