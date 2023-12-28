Parvathipuram: Forest panel gives nod for 6 roads

Parvathipuram : District Level Forest Rights Committee has given forest clearances to six roads in Gummalakshmipuram and Kurupam mandals. The committee, headed by collector Nishant Kumar, examined the joint inspection report of the departments of revenue, forests and tribal welfare and gave nod to construction of roads due to their importance in connecting the area to the mainstream and to provide all types of facilities to the tribals living in the area. Tribal welfare executive engineer submitted proposals for six roads which connect Babbidi BT road to Ravivalasa with an extent of 0.314 hectare, Kusa-Nondrukona road to Yedakallu at an extent of 0.300 hectare in Gummalakshmipuram mandal, Savaraguda junction to Bandiguda at an extent of 0.93 hectare, Balleru to Savaraguda at an extent of 0.49 hectare, Teelesu to Gumadangi at an extent of 0.93 hectare and Tennukharja to Gotiwada at an extent of 0.95 hectare in Kurupam mandal.

The tribal welfare engineering department has so far receive d 13 forest clearances to lay roads., ITDA project officer C Vishnu Charan, district forest officer G A P Prasuna and tribal welfare executive engineer J Santheeswara Rao attended the meeting.