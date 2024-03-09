Pattikonda: Bhuvaneswari launches 'Kalalaku Rekkalu' scheme

Pattikonda : Nara Bhuvaneswari, the wife of TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, launched the 'Kalalaku Rekkalu' scheme in Pattikonda on Friday, which is aimed at helping girls realise their objective of pursuing professional courses.

The scheme is to enable girls who complete Intermediate to get admitted into profession courses.

Under this scheme, if the TDP and Jana Sena alliance comes to power in the ensuing elections, the State government will act as loan guarantor for women obtaining loans from banks and it will also bear the entire loan interest for the duration of the course.

With this initiative, no daughter of Andhra Pradesh will have to compromise on her dreams due to financial constraints.

Bhuvaneswari emphasised that this scheme is a significant step towards women's empowerment in Andhra Pradesh, allowing all eligible women to pursue professional courses of their choice anywhere in the country.

During her interaction with first-time voters, Bhuvaneswari explained their importance as the most valuable assets for tomorrow's world. She stated that 'Nijam Gelavali' is the TDP’s call for 'Dharma Yuddham' and to restore democracy in the State. She expressed concern over the erosion of moral values and said the current government in Andhra Pradesh is depriving people of their rights and freedom of speech.

Lambasting the current CM Jagan for using his political power for personal gains, she urged voters to put an end to his rule in the ensuing elections to the State Assembly.

Calling upon people to utilise their right to vote, Bhuvaneswari said that it is their responsibility to elect a leader who can create employment opportunities and foster development. She reminded them that change is inevitable, and it is essential to elect leaders who follow values such as compassion, courage and wisdom.