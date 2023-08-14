Pawan kalyan says he is ready to become CM

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan said on Sunday that he was willing to become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh if his party is voted to power in 2024 State Assembly polls.



“Although I aspired to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh unconditionally for a decade, I am ready to become Chief Minister, provided I win the seats. However, I am clear on one aspect that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should not retain power,” asserted Pawan. As the wheels of his ‘Varahi Yatra’ moved towards Gajuwaka constituency in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan predicted that after 2024 polls, the flag of Jana Sena will fly high in Gajuwaka. “I am ready to serve people for over two decades and I will continue to do so until my last breath,” he announced.

Addressing a massive gathering, the JSP chief exhorted the youth to elect the right leader and consider seriously the intricacies of choosing a wrong leader. “YS Jagan Mohan Reddy created a ‘criminal system’ in the State. People are now stepping forward, it is better the CM dethrones himself,” he suggested.

Except pleading the Prime Minister to steer him clear of CBI cases, Pawan Kalyan alleged, the Chief Minister has no guts to battle against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. “If people extend support to me, I am prepared to strive for getting own mines for the VSP by convincing the Centre. The State MPs are being looked down upon in New Delhi as they have no awareness on people’s issues except on land-grabbing prime sites, including CBCNC lands. The Prime Minister would listen to the leaders if they bring the real issues of the people to the fore. However, people have to put up with Jagan for another six months alone,” he pointed out. Although Pawan Kalyan said he’s prepared to quit acting as his profession, he informed that cinema gives the fuel to run his party and that he has no other income sources for the same.

Reiterating about the volunteer system, the JSP chief demanded who is the head of the system, how are their salaries being paid and where the data collected by them is landing?

Expressing his views on the construction that is in progress at Rushikonda, he said he doesn’t mind God residing atop the hill but not a ‘criminal.’

Cautioning people not to invest in MP MVV Satyanarayana’s ventures taken up at Siripuram, Pawan said, “The project has come up based on several violations. One fine day, they will be demolished. In 2018, a rowdy-sheet was opened against MVV Satyanarayana and it will be reopened as soon as JSP comes to power.”

Further, he said he’s willing to stall privatising VSP even if it means falling over PM’s feet as the plant is considered as the heartbeat of Andhra.

Assuring people that the systems will be strengthened if he gets elected in the ensuing polls, Pawan Kalyan vowed to transform the IT sector in three years’ time. “People are now aware of Jagan’s ‘true colour’. Time is approaching close for Jagan to return to Pulivendula,” he stated, adding India is not a capitalist republic but a socialist republic and that people in the State should be cautious of electing the right leader.