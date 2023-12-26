Live
Just In
Pawan Kalyan should ally with PSP: KA Paul
- Says Pawan Kalyan faced a terrible defeat in the recent Telangana elections
- The PSP would contest in all constituencies in Andhra Pradesh in the ensuing polls, he says
Visakhapatnam: Praja Shanti Party (PSP) president KA Paul said that he will announce Jana Sena Party chief K Pawan Kalyan as chief ministerial candidate if he allies with his party.
Speaking to media in Visakhapatnam on Monday, he said that Pawan Kalyan faced a terrible defeat in the recent Telangana elections. He mentioned that the PSP would contest in all constituencies in Andhra Pradesh in the ensuing polls.
KA Paul alleged that corruption was high in Andhra Pradesh when Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu served as Chief Minister. He criticised that Andhra Pradesh could not get a special package for backward areas nor special category status to AP during Naidu’s rule.
To stop disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, it is possible only for the PSP to mount pressure on the Centre, he mentioned. Marking Christmas
celebrations, sarees and blankets were distributed to the poor. The Praja Shanti Party president informed that the Global Peace Summit would be held in
Hyderabad on January 30. He explained that a number of delegates would take part in the summit.