People suffer as flood level rises

Rajamahendravaram: The flooding due to the overflowing of Godavari and its tributary Sabar, in merged mandals of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, the problems of the people have increased.

In Chinturu mandal, overflowing of Kadham, Sokuleru and Kuiguru streams is a cause for concern. Kondarajupeta causeway in Kunavaram mandal was flooded and as the road was filled with water, traffic was blocked for 15 villages.

Annavaram stream in VR Puram mandal crossed danger level. People of the surrounding villages are facing hardships as the causeway was washed away.

The woes of the merged mandals have multiplied with the sudden rise of Sabari. The situation in many villages in Chinturu, VR Puram, Kunavaram and Devipatnam mandals is deplorable. Cheekativagu and Sokuleruvagu on the borders of Chinturu and VR Puram mandals are flowing on roads, halting the traffic.

Road connectivity to Mukunuru, Sithanapalli and AG Koderu villages was severed. Water level of Godavari in Kunavaram, which was 33 feet on Saturday evening has reached 40 feet on Sunday night. On Monday, it rose another half a foot.

Kondrajupeta causeway washed away in flood and the road was flooded. Chintarevu, Pattipaka, AV Gudem, Sriramagiri, Ippuru, Kolluru, Gonduru, Tammileru and other villages in VR Puram and Devipatnam mandals were trapped in floodwaters. Vaddigudem village was submerged. Since country boats also not available in most of these areas, villagers are facing hardships as they are not getting essentials and drinking water.

Flood victims complained that they are suffering due to lack of facilities in flood relief camps. On July 20, the authorities shifted people to relief camps in some villages due to increase in flood in VR Puram mandal. Even though five days passed, no help and facilities have been provided to those in relief camps.

CPM leaders P Satyanarayana and S Chinnababu inspected these camps on Monday. Speaking on this occasion, they demanded that essential commodities like rice, vegetables and kerosene should be provided to them immediately. They accused the officials of being negligent in not providing facilities and moving people to camps and shelters.

Gutala Srinivasa Rao and Sirapu Tathababu requested immediate cash assistance and evacuation charges to help the flood victims.

Vagula Govindaraju, a villager of Oddugudem, alleged that even after five days, no officials visited them in relief camp. He lamented that it costs Rs 2,000 to bring the households from Oddugudem here. He alleged that at least milk packets and drinking water were not supplied to them.