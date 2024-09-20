Pfizer to offer fellowships for PhD scholars

Visakhapatnam: In a major boost to academic research, GITAM and Pfizer Healthcare India Private Limited, Visakhapatnam entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support research excellence.

As part of this collaboration, Pfizer Healthcare India will provide educational grants in the form of fellowships for the institution’s PhD scholars.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Pfizer Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd. vice president Muralidhara Sharma and his team.

The institution’s Research, Development, and Consultancy director Dr Satyanarayana V Nandury, deputy director Lubza Nihar, School of Pharmacy dean Jagattaran Dasalong along with other faculty members and researchers participated in the MoU signing-ceremony.

The institution Professors and company management expressed optimism that the collaboration will drive impactful research outcomes and create a thriving ecosystem for academic and industrial research.

National Moot Court Competition

Meanwhile, the fifth edition of ‘Dr MVVS Murthi National Virtual Moot Court Competition 2024’ was inaugurated here on Thursday.

Organised by GITAM School of Law in association with its Moot and Advocacy Committee (GMAC), the competition saw enthusiastic participation of students from across the nation.

Former judge of Supreme Court of India Jasti Chelameswar inaugurated the competition. The institution’s in-charge Vice-Chancellor Y Gouthama Rao said that participation in moot court competitions enhances research and oratory skills of the students, preparing them to experience the reality of a courtroom.

School of Law Director R. Anita Rao said that moot court competitions help boost the morale of the students and aid them gain confidence, get better at articulating their points, and putting forward their arguments. She informed that this year’s competition has garnered immense enthusiasm from students across the nation. The competition will continue up to

September 22nd.