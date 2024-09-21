  • Menu
Planting saplings for a cause

Hairstylist Malluvalasa Radha Krishna planting saplings at the GVMC High School, RP Peta in Visakhapatnam
Marking the ‘World Barber Day’, a tree plantation programme was organised in the city at Kancharapalem.

Visakhapatnam: Marking the ‘World Barber Day’, a tree plantation programme was organised in the city at Kancharapalem.

Led by hairstylist Malluvalasa Radha Krishna, owner of RK Smart The Salon, the plantation programme was held at RP Peta GVMC High School in the presence of Peadmaster R Srinivasa Rao, teachers GV Ramana and P Venkateswara Rao.

Earlier, during elections, Radha Krishna offered free haircuts for the voters who exercised their franchise. Speaking on the occasion, Radha Krishna said that the objective of the plantation programme is to contribute to the environment and encourage the youth to follow sustainable practices.

