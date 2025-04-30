  • Menu
PM announces Rs.2 lakh ex-gratia for each deceased family

PM announces Rs.2 lakh ex-gratia for each deceased family
Visakhapatnam: Expressing grief over the collapse of the wall incident at Simhachalam temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of...

Visakhapatnam: Expressing grief over the collapse of the wall incident at Simhachalam temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh from the PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs.50,000 for the injured.

The PM took to his official 'X' handle to offer condolences to the bereaved families.

The PM's post included, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a wall in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

