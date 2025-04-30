Live
- India’s commercial real estate resilient despite global trade tensions: Report
- Watch: India’s War Against Pakistan Could Start in 36 Hours, Says Pakistani Minister
- U.S. Visa Options for Engineers
- Pahalgam attack: CCS meet at PM Modi's residence ends, big decisions likely to be announced soon
- Badshah Stuns With His Solo Dance Moves In 'Galiyon Ke Ghalib'
- Top Morning Detox Drinks for a Healthier You
- FIR lodged against Sisodia, Jain in classroom construction case
- Income Tax Department notifies ITR-1, ITR-4 forms for assessment year 2025-26
- Judicial probe into Delhi teen's death over contrasting claims in police custody
- CM Naidu orders probe over Simhachalam wall collapse incident
PM announces Rs.2 lakh ex-gratia for each deceased family
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: Expressing grief over the collapse of the wall incident at Simhachalam temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of...
Visakhapatnam: Expressing grief over the collapse of the wall incident at Simhachalam temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh from the PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs.50,000 for the injured.
The PM took to his official 'X' handle to offer condolences to the bereaved families.
The PM's post included, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a wall in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."
Next Story