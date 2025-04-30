PM announces Rs.2 lakh ex-gratia for each deceased family

Visakhapatnam: Expressing grief over the collapse of the wall incident at Simhachalam temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh from the PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs.50,000 for the injured.

The PM took to his official 'X' handle to offer condolences to the bereaved families.

The PM's post included, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a wall in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."