Police arrest TDP leaders for staging a protest

Visakhapatnam: After the arrest of national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the party leaders discussed future course of action at a meeting held at the Telugu Desam Party office on Tuesdayfor Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituencies.

Later, holding black flags, the TDP leaders took out a rally form the party office.

Meanwhile, police stopped the leaders who were joining the rally. The TDP leaders raised slogans against Naidu's arrest.

With this, a tensed atmosphere was witnessed in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said it was unfair to block the protesters who were participating in a peaceful protest.

He questioned whether they have the right to protest in a democratic country or not and accused the police for acting as YSR Congress party workers.

The TDP leaders mentioned that they will go to any extent to protect democracy in the state. They staged a sit in protest opposing the police attitude.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders were forcibly taken to the station in police vehicles.

MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao and Gandi Babji, TDP leaders Pasarla Prasad, Peela Srinivasa Rao, Sarvasiddhi Anantalakshmi were shifted to the police station.