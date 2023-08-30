Police break KA Paul’s indefinite fast

Visakhapatnam: Police broke the indefinite fast launched by Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) here from getting privatized, on Tuesday

Opposing the strategic sale of the VSP, Paul launched the strike on Monday evening. However, the police met him at the venue and bundled him up into a vehicle, stating that his health condition is not good. Meanwhile, Paul resisted the police and tried to continue his fast by forcibly returning to the venue where he observed the indefinite fast. But, the police did not budge. They bundled him up and shifted to King George Hospital. Speaking on the occasion, the Praja Shanti Party president said, “Despite trying to convince the police that I am hale and healthy, the police did not pay heed to my request. Even earlier, I observed fast for over three days at a stretch. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy are hatching conspiracy to ‘kill’ me. The CM should bear the responsibility if anything happens to me.”

Earlier, Paul called upon political parties to join hands in saving VSP from strategic sale irrespective of the political parties they belong to. He expressed displeasure that his proposal to strengthen the VSP by investing Rs 4,000 crore in a month and Rs 45,000 crore later has been turned down by the Centre.