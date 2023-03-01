Police department gets two more vehicles

As a part of Visakhapatnam Industrial Water Supply Company Limited (VISCO-GVMC) CSR initiative, two more vehicles were added to Visakhapatnam Police Department. The two four-wheelers will be useful for the police department at a time when the city is going to host the Global Investors Summit and G-20 scheduled in March.





Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P Raja Babu flagged off the vehicles which were bought at a cost of Rs 27.21 lakh. Speaking on the occasion here on Tuesday, City Police Commissioner CH Srikanth clarified that these vehicles would be used for beach patrolling and by the quick response teams.



