Just In
Police register a case against Vizag former MP
- A complaint has been filed against Satyanarayan and his auditor Venkateswar Rao regarding violations in Hayagreeva project
- Satyanarayana files quash petition in HC, but court adjourns case for two weeks
Visakhapatnam: A police case has been registered against former Visakhapatnam MP M V V Satyanarayana. An FIR was registered with Arilova police station against the former MP and his close associate auditor G Venkateswara Rao (GV) based on the complaints lodged on violation in Hayagreeva project.
Following which, the former MP filed a quash petition in the High Court and the case was adjourned for two weeks.
It may be recalled that in 2008, an extent of 12.5 acres of land was allotted to Hayagreeva Farms Villa developers by the then government of Andhra Pradesh in Yendada village of Visakhapatnam district.
As the firm failed to complete the project on time, the revenue officials took back the land allotted by the government. The company challenged this in the court, while the court directed the petitioner to complete the project in three years.
According to norms, 10 per cent of the land has to be utilised for orphanages and an old age home should be built within three years and 90 per cent of the project should be completed for the purpose of the elderly people.
Meanwhile, it has been alleged that Satyanarayana and his auditor Venkateswara Rao had got 32,000 yards of land registered in the name of 26 private individuals, deviating from the norms. The registration department has identified and cancelled these registrations which were done against the rules.
Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav filed a complaint with Visakhapatnam district collector and filed a Public Interest Litigation in the High Court too regarding the same issue.