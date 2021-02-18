Polling held in 237 GPs in Paderu division

Visakhapatnam: The third phase of gram panchayat polls began in Paderu revenue division at 6:30 am on Wednesday. Seeking help from the cops and the election staff, people from various sections of society came forward to cast their votes.

Police bandobast was in place in sensitive areas across the Agency. Polling was held in 237 panchayats and 1,465 wards. Of the 244 gram panchayats, seven sarpanches were selected unanimously.

Dumbriguda recorded the highest poll percentage of 81.13 per cent. The rest of the mandals registered a polling percentage as follows: Anantagiri-73.95 per cent, Araku Valley-76.24 per cent, Chintapalle-55.36 per cent, G Madugala - 63.65 per cent, GK Veedhi – 56.09 per cent, Hukumpeta - 78 per cent, Koyyuru – 66.10 per cent, Munchingiputtu – 72 per cent, Paderu – 73.42 per cent and Pedabayalu 66.19 per cent. District Collector V Vinay Chand, Election observer Praveen Kumar and Paderu ITDA Project Officer S Venkateswar examined the arrangements made at the polling booths.