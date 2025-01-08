Public ‘sabhas’, a task for DWCRA women to deal with

Visakhapatnam: When public ‘sabhas’ of the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister are scheduled, they turn out to be a bit challenging for DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) women as their presence plays a major role in making the public meeting a success.

As most of the DWCRA women are engaged in various jobs, they do find it tough to attend the public ‘sabhas’ without rescheduling their daily job schedule.

Even if their employers refuse to grant leave on occasions, attending the public meeting hours before turns out to be mandatory for them. “If we don’t attend, our resource persons warn us that we cannot avail SHG loans. It is difficult to manage with our strict employers, who deny a day’s leave to attend the public meeting. On the other hand, we cannot say ‘no’ to the sabhas either for apparent reasons,” shares A Lakshmi, who is a domestic worker.

During the VVIPs’ public meetings, the DWCRA women are mobilised from various places. “For every occasion, we are asked to attend a couple of hours before the meeting commences and allowed to exit the venue after the chief guests leave the place. At times, we cannot even go to washrooms to relieve ourselves and it becomes all the more difficult for us,” says Devi, another SHG woman.

DWCRA women attending the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public sabha on Wednesday have to make advance plans. Their daily work has been rescheduled as they have to be at the AU Engineering College grounds two hours before the commencement of the public meeting.

In the meantime, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation made elaborate plans for the PM’s visit. About 200 sanitation workers will focus on maintenance at the grounds.

Apart from 100 bio-toilets arranged at the AU Engineering College grounds, 50 more are facilitated opposite the grounds. “Also, 20 bio-toilets are provided along the route of the Prime Minister’s roadshow that stretches from ‘Venkatadri Vantillu’ near Dutt Island to the venue at AU grounds,” shares E N V Naresh Kumar, Chief Medical Officer of Health (GVMC).

In addition, seven mobile washrooms, each comprising 10 units, along with 70 bio-toilets are facilitated in 25 parking spaces arranged for the public meeting.

In alignment with the GVMC’s ban on single use plastic from January 1, special attention is paid on making the event plastic-free. To maintain the premises free of litter, sanitation workers will maintain cleanliness at the grounds and parking spaces.