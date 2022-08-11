Puneet Sagar Abhiyan by ICG

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan and Environmental activities, Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters-6 (AP) conducted a special cleanliness drive in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Holding sticks and jute bags, about 300 personnel from various afloat and ashore units under the command participated in the drive and cleared plastics, rags, bins and other non-biodegradable waste that adversely affect the health of the ocean. Further, the cleanliness drive was conducted in and around the premises of the Coast Guard residential area in coordination with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

The programme aimed at conserving the environment, raising awareness about the harmful effects of single-use plastic and encouraging the use of eco-friendly alternatives among people.