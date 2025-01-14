QR code stickers to encourage denizens to say no to single use plastic

Visakhapatnam: In an effort to make the city plastic free, GVMC launches an extensive awareness campaign. As part of it, QR code-based ‘say no to plastic’ stickers affixed at 27,000 commercial establishments in a single day.’ Over 30,000 participants, including public representatives, SHG women, vendors, and GVMC staff, participated actively in taking up the campaign.

To promote the development of Visakhapatnam and protect the environment, GVMC banned single-use plastic (SUP) items from January 1. Awareness programmes for producers, suppliers, traders, and consumers were conducted.

Extending support, public representatives, SHG groups, vendors, ward secretariat staff and GVMC employees along with GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar, participated in an extensive campaign, pasting 27,000 ‘say no to plastic’ QR code stickers across commercial establishments in a single day.’ Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner P Sampath Kumar said the campaign aimed to create widespread awareness about the SUP ban. He said that information about alternatives to SUPs relevant rules and guidelines were integrated into the QR codes.

GVMC staff was trained via the Zoom app to effectively communicate this information to each business.

The Commissioner made it clear that the civic body banned single use plastic below 120 microns alone as they are not only harmful to the environment but also cannot be recycled or reused.

From plastic waste management (PWM) Rules 2024, the Telugu version of the ‘say no to plastic’ Handbook, and details of alternatives to single-use plastic, a list of biodegradable product manufacturers certified by the Central Pollution Control Board, a feedback form enabling citizens and businesses to share their opinions on the SUP ban initiative form a part of the details embedded in the QR code stickers, the Commissioner highlighted.

Further, he said that the programme demonstrated a strong collective resolve toward making Visakhapatnam plastic-free. GVMC’s website also hosts the QR code-linked information for the convenience of the public. Citizens and business outlets are urged to replace plastic covers with alternatives and extend their cooperation to get rid of SUPs.