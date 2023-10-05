  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lays stone for factory expansion in Khandavilli

Ministers and officials participating in a programme held marking the expansion of Ravali Spinning Mill at Khandavilli village on Wednesday

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone virtually for the expansion of Ravali Spinning Mill in Khandavilli of Peravali mandal, and High Tech Pharma Millet Process Unit in Korukonda mandal from Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Rajamahendravaram : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid foundation stone virtually for the expansion of Ravali Spinning Mill in Khandavilli of Peravali mandal, and High Tech Pharma Millet Process Unit in Korukonda mandal from Tadepalli on Wednesday.

On this occasion, a district-level programme was held at Ravali Spinners precinct in Khandavilli. District in-charge Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, district Collector K Madhavi Latha and others attended the programme.

District Collector Madhavi Latha said that the State government is extending good support for industrial development in the district. The CM laid foundation stone for the expansion of Ravali Spinning Mill with Rs 150 crore and Food Processing Unit in Small Scale Industries at Kanupuru in Korukonda mandal with Rs 4.5 crore.

The Collector said that a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with 3F Oil Palm and this project will also materialise soon. She recalled that the Chief Minister himself had participated in the expansion of Grasim Industries and Assago industry in the district earlier. She assured that full assistance would be provided on behalf of the district administration to the industrialists, who come forward to set up industries in the district.

