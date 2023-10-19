Rajamahendravaram: Family members express concern over Naidu’s health

Rajamahendravaram : Family members Bhuvaneswari, Lokesh and Brahmani met former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison here on Wednesday evening.

After about 40 minutes of Mulakat, they left the jail. Like the previous Mulakat, this time also they did not stop at the media point. Former ministers Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Kollu Ravindra and others spoke to Lokesh after he came out of the jail. Kala Venkata Rao said that the family members were concerned about the health condition of Naidu. The family members were of the opinion that the medicines administered to Naidu did not provide him much relief. The jail authorities refused to give a report to the family members regarding the details of the medical tests conducted on Naidu and the advice given by the doctors, Venkata Rao said.

He said the availability of reports of the medical tests will enable the family to consult the family doctors and review the situation.

The ex-Minister alleged that the jail authorities were not following the jail manual and instead acting as per the diktat of the ruling party leaders. Venkata Rao alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing a “monster rule” in the State. Another former minister Kollu Ravindra said that he was upset when he heard that Naidu was not keeping good health.

He criticised the jail authorities for not providing facts pertaining to the former Chief Minister’s health. He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had utilised the loopholes in the laws and misused the system to imprison Naidu in a “fake case.”

He said it is undemocratic to prevent the TDP leaders from meeting Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari to express their solidarity. He came down heavily on the Jagan’s government for trying to suppress the opposition by placing the TDP leaders under house arrest at different places in the State. No such undemocratic rule prevails in any other State in the country, he said.