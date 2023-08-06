Rajamahendravaram: Opposition parties oppose construction works at Subrahmanya Maidan

Rajamahendravaram: Leaders of different opposition parties opposed the constructions being taken up at the historic Subrahmanya Maidan here in the name of beautification works.

Political leaders of various parties met at Subrahmanya Maidan and passed a resolution condemning the beautification works. They made it clear that they will not accept any constructions taken to harm the sanctity and importance of Vikrama Hall and Trinity Church in Subrahmanya Maidan.

They said that the construction being done in the name of City Square at Subrahmanya Maidan is erasing the glorious history of the city. They demanded to stop the constructions immediately.

Former MP GV Harsh Kumar said that Subrahmanya Maidan played a vital role in the Swarajya movement. He reminded that even after Independence, it has been a platform for many prominent political, social, and cultural gatherings.

He said there have been reports that the ancient Trinity Church in Subrahmanya Maidan would be closed. Harsha Kumar pointed out that Vikram Hall here has a history of 150 years.

Former MLC Adireddy Apparao criticised the ruling party leaders for taking unilateral decisions. He said the road dividers built in the city in the name of beautification were unplanned.

The CPI and CPM district secretaries T Madhu and T Arun warned that if the construction works at Subrahmanya Maidan were not stopped, a large-scale agitation would be taken up.

City Congress president Balepalli Murali, TDP city president Reddy Mani, TDP leader Erra Venugopal, CPI (ML) New Democracy leader K Joji and others also criticised the City Square constructions.

Meanwhile, as part of the beautification of the Kambala Tank - Park, there are widespread protests against the reduction in the area of the pond. People express concern that this pond, which is used as a storage tank, is being shrunk to almost half.

They point out that the original purpose of this pond will not be fulfilled. Taxi Union leader M Satyanarayana told The Hans India that the hi-tech bus stand and taxi stand areas were getting submerged even with light rain.

When the District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha was asked about the reduction in the area of the Kambala tank, she said that it is true that it has been reduced to some extent.

Although the area has decreased, the depth has increased. This will increase the storage capacity, she said.A special pipeline has been constructed so that the drain water does not flow into the Kambala tank, and now only rainwater will meet in the Kambala tank. She said that earlier due to the presence of drain water, bad smell would spread from the tank.

But now that problem has been avoided and the park attracts everyone as a pleasant place.