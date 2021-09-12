Rally conducted to intensify the stir against privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant

Visakhapatnam: A rally was conducted from Kakatiya junction, BC Road to Old Gajuwaka against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here on Sunday.

Led by the YSRCP Gajuwaka MLA T.Nagireddy, the protest saw participation of Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, YSRCP leaders and supporters along with representatives of INTUC and and Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee.

They reiterated that their collective fight will continue until the Centre withdraws its decision on 100 percent strategic sale of the plant.