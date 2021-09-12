  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Rally conducted to intensify the stir against privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant

A rally was conducted from Kakatiya junction
x

A rally was conducted from Kakatiya junction

Highlights

A rally was conducted from Kakatiya junction, BC Road to Old Gajuwaka against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam: A rally was conducted from Kakatiya junction, BC Road to Old Gajuwaka against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here on Sunday.

Led by the YSRCP Gajuwaka MLA T.Nagireddy, the protest saw participation of Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, YSRCP leaders and supporters along with representatives of INTUC and and Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee.

They reiterated that their collective fight will continue until the Centre withdraws its decision on 100 percent strategic sale of the plant.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X