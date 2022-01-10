Raring to make a mark!

Visakhapatnam: Koruprolu Nandini is on cloud nine as she is all set to prove her athletic prowess in the ensuing 56th National Cross Country Championships.

Daughter of daily wage workers K Lakshmi and K Appala Naidu, Nandini says that it's the first time that she is going to compete in the national level athletic championship.

After bagging silver and gold medals at district and State levels of the event organised by the Athletics Federation of India, Nandini says she is glad to make her parents and school management proud of her achievement. "Rigorous practice has paid rich dividends. Currently, I practice six hours before and after school time," says Nandini.

Her day is usually long and her single-minded focus sans any distraction aids in grooming herself for the ensuing event to be scheduled in Kohima, Nagaland.

A Class IX student of Zilla Parishad High School, Gajuwaka, Nandini says her parents were reluctant to send her to Nagaland for the event. That's when her teachers took the lead to intervene. Along with extending financial support to Nandini for her itinerary, Principal of the school P Arun Kumar and physical director N Venkat Rao along with other teachers were instrumental in convincing Nandini's parents for her participation in the national championship.

According to coach Salapu Peddinti Lohith, Nandini is the only participant representing Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh for the under-16 national event.

With her dedication and focussed practice, Nandini says that she is sure to make a mark in the national event as well. "I will be among the top five champions at least," she says.

Sharing her financial constraints, Nandini says, "Like me, there are several talented athletes in the district. But due to their financial background, not many are able to make it to the national level. Wish government could extend support to such candidates and help them bring laurels to the State."