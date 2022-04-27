Record handling of cargo by Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) handled the highest single day volume of cargo to the tune of 3,73,544 MT.

The bulk cargo was handled combinedly at Inner Harbour and Outer Harbour, including SPM, through vessels that worked in the port.

According to the port officials, this is the highest tonnage handled in VPA since its inception, duly surpassing the previous best of 3,70,029 MT handled through 21 vessels in December, 2021.

Earlier, Visakhapatnam Port handled 3,47,722 MT cargo through 19 vessels in December, 2019

Chairman of the port K. Rama Mohana Rao lauded the efforts of the traffic department for the achievement. He advised the department personnel to focus on continuous growth of VPA with dedicated efforts.

In an official department meeting held with the department heads here on Tuesday, the Chairman of the VPA appreciated the traffic manager for his efforts towards achieving single day record cargo handled on Monday. The meeting was attended by Durgesh Kumar Dubey, Deputy Chairman and T. Venu Gopal, secretary, among others.