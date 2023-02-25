Relay hunger strike camp organised to save VSP

CPM politburo member BV Raghavulu said that the Centre's decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) can be stopped by all the political parties existing in the country.

Attending as a chief guest for the relay hunger strike camp being held at Kurmannapalem here on Friday, he congratulated the employees who have been fighting against the privatisation for a long time.

Raghavulu said the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee would fight without losing confidence. The CPM politburo member explained that it would be possible by uniting all political parties in the country against the Central government's decision to privatise PSUs.





As of now, all political parties are extending support to the Ukku stir; Raghavulu stated that the agitation should be intensified. He said the Left parties are already continuing their struggle by making it a political agenda keeping the elections in view.





Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee representatives D Adinarayana, J Ayodhya Ram, K Satyanarayana Rao, U Rama Swamy, YT Das, J Ramakrishna and large number of workers participated in the programme.



