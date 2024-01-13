Rifts among TDP leaders deepen

Srikakulam : Rifts among TDP leaders in Etcherla Assembly constituency are intensified and they are up in arms against each other to get the party ticket, which would be finalised soon by the party high command. Party senior leader and former Minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao and Agricultural Market Committee (AMC) former chairman Kalisetti Appala Naidu stepped up their efforts to get the ticket. For the last several years, both the leaders have been maintaining two groups vertically in Etcherla Assembly constituency.

Despite party chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s assurance to allot party tickets to youth, Kalisetti Appala Naidu didn’t stop, but continuing the efforts through his sources. He reportedly striving to impress Chandrababu Naidu by doing different activities locally. Appala Naidu previously worked as a journalist and later became a political leader and continued in TDP for the last 25 years. He is acquainted with all the top level leaders in TDP.

These efforts of Kalisetti Appala Naidu made senior leader Kala Venkata Rao feel insecure and made him to initiate steps to suppress Appala Naidu. But Appla Naidu is resisting all those suppressive methods of Kala Venkata Rao and putting in strong efforts to prove his strength.

But it should be noted here that Appala Naidu failed to build up his own cadre in all the four mandals - Ranastalam, Etcherla, Laveru and G Sigadam in the constituency, which would be a minus point in his trials to get party ticket. Youth angle is the only advantage to Appala Naidu.

In the case of Kala Venkata Rao, his seniority and vast experience are his biggest advantages, which are fetching him the support of party national general secretary N Lokesh.

Besides, as the Minister for Energy and party State president, Kala Venkata Rao has good relations with Lokesh. Both the leaders – Appala Naidu and Kala Venkata Rao are making rounds to party chief Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh, to impress them to get the ticket. Another interesting point is that both the leaders belong to Turpu Kapu community.