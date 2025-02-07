RINL pensioners hail MP, MLA for pitching in for higher pensions

Visakhapatnam: The pensioners of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, thanked Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat and Gajuwaka MLA and TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao for their support in ensuring higher pensions for them. With the approval, over 5,000 retired employees of the RINL heaved a sigh of relief.

At a meeting held here on Thursday, a delegation of RINL pensioners represented by V Srinivasa Murthy, D Kumara Swamy, Dwaram Swamy, D Srinivas and JA Swamy, appreciated the MP and MLA for their concerted efforts in addressing their concerns and timely intervention that aided in deriving a favourable outcome.

It may be recalled that the RINL higher pension aspirants had deposited Rs 410 crore more than 15 months ago in response to the demand notices issued by the local field office of EPFO for the sanction of higher pensions in terms of the judgment of the Apex court.

Earlier, the pensioners had approached various grievance mechanisms to get their issues addressed. They also met Visakhapatnam MP and Gajuwaka MLA. Responding to their representation, Sribharat and Srinivasa Rao pursued with the authorities concerned to iron out the pensioners’ concerns.

The MP took up the issue with the Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya multiple times, stressing the urgent need for a resolution. He also held discussions with the EPFO central office, ensuring that necessary approvals were expedited.

Meanwhile, the Gajuwaka MLA played a key role in monitoring the situation at the regional level, holding regular discussions with the RINLofficials. After repeated rounds of discussions and consistent follow-ups made by the MP, the EPFO approved the pension disbursement.