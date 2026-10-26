Rs 4 crore worth hydroponic cannabis seized at Bhogapuram airport

Visakhapatnam: Ina significant move, hydroponic cannabis worth approximately Rs 4 crore was seized at Bhogapuram Airport.

As part of routine inspections, the officials traced the contraband from a passenger. It’s learnt that he sourced the cannabis from Bangkok and travelled via Singapore to Bhogapuram Airport.

The contraband was uncovered during routine inspections carried out at the international arrivals.

According to officials, hydroponic cannabis is cultivated under controlled indoor conditions and hence they fetch a higher price, especially in the international markets.

A case has been registered and investigation is in progress, while the officials are tracing the origin of the smuggled product and the syndicates associated with it.

The incident triggered serious concerns over smuggling of narcotics along the international routes.