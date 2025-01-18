Ruling alliance leaders break into celebration mode!

Visakhapatnam: It was a celebration of sorts as the Centre announced a revival plan package for the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) to the tune of Rs.11,440 crore.

Even as Sankranti festival celebrations just came to a close, a festive atmosphere prevailed in Visakhapatnam as partymen appreciated the Centre’s move and the way the NDA government kept its poll promise by rejoicing together.

Speaking to the media Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that his decision to resign from the MLA post was justified as the Centre announced a revival plan package of Rs.11,440 crore for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

He mentioned that the VSP is not considered as an industry by Telugu people but as a symbol of self-respect of Andhra people.

Representing Visakhapatnam north constituency, the MLA recalled that he had resigned from the MLA post in the speaker format on February 12, 2021 in protest against the steel plant pri-vatisation proposal. He stated that his resignation gave moral support to the employees and trade union leaders of the VSP back then. The alliance government’s mission is to protect the steel plant which was achieved following sacrifices of 32 lives. He mentioned that with the support of the Centre, the plant would earn profits from now.

Further, Bheemunipatnam MLA said that when the coalition government came to power, the lease of Garbham Manganese Mines of Vizianagaram district was extended for another 10 years to the VSP. He informed that the jobs of 4,200 contract workers have been protected and two blast furnaces brought to operation.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao congratulated the trade unions for waging a long battle against the privat-isation move. He criticised YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s failed efforts to save the steel plant.

Government Whip and west constituency MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu) mentioned that the alliance government is working sincerely for the development of the VSP and the efforts are quite apparent.

South constituency TDP in-charge state NTR Hospital chairman Seethamraju Sudhakar al-leged that the previous YSRCP government did not pay least attention to the protection of the steel plant and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had consulted the Centre only to serve his ‘personal’ interests. Later, the party cadre, MLAs and leaders broke into a celebration mode by burning crackers, sharing sweets at the party office.