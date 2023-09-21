Samudra Prahari carries out pollution response table-top exercise at Khlong Toei Port

Visakhpatnam : ICG pollution-control vessel 'Samudra Prahari' carries out pollution response table-top exercise with Thai officials at Khlong Toei Port in Bangkok. Showcasing India’s maritime expertise and commitment towards addressing shared challenges, the ship’s crew, along with NCC cadets and embassy officials, conducted clean-up activity at Pattaya Beach as part of Puneet Sagar Abhiyan.

With its focus on bringing down marine pollution, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Pollution-Control Vessel ‘Samudra Prahari’ carried out a comprehensive pollution response table-top exercise and demonstration at Khlong Toei Port in Bangkok, Thailand.

The exercise was carried out, involving personnel from Thailand’s Maritime Enforcement Coordination Centre (MECC), Customs Department, Marine Department, Royal Navy, Fisheries Department along with other government officials as a part of the vessel's four-day trip.





The exercise involved a scenario that devised and tested Thailand's maritime pollution response contingency plan in collaboration with the ICG. It fostered knowledge sharing and an interactive environment among the services, ensuring seamless cooperation during real-life oil pollution scenarios. The exercise demonstrated ICG’s pollution response capabilities and India’s shared commitment towards the region.



Ahead of the exercise, a joint yoga session was conducted on the helo deck of the ship, involving embassy officials and Thai-MECC representatives. The participants were briefed about the significance of incorporating yoga into their routine.





During the visit, the ship’s crew, along with NCC cadets and representatives from the embassy of India actively engaged in an international outreach beach clean-up activity at Pattaya Beach. The activity saw participation of local Thai youth organisations promoting environmental responsibility.



Commanding Officer DIG GD Raturi held a meeting with the Director General of the Office of Policy and Plans Rear Admiral Wichnu Thupa-Ang at Thai-MECC Headquarters. Both the leaders discussed growing relations between India and Thailand in the field of maritime safety and security.

The visit of ‘Samudra Prahari’ to Bangkok under the India-ASEAN initiative marks a significant milestone in elevating the ties between the ICG and Thai MECC in the maritime domain and highlighting India as a dependable maritime partner, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the theme of India’s G20 Presidency ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

