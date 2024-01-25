SC reserved constituency dominated by Reddys

Nandikotkur (Nandyal) : Nandikotkur is an SC constituency in Nandyal district. But what it is the will and word of the leaders from Reddy community that matters most.

Two strong leaders, Mandra Sivananda Reddy of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Byreddy Siddartha Reddy of YSR are the key persons here who decide about the candidates. Though they are the deciding factor they do not have the freedom to contest the election on their own.

Nandikotkur has six mandals that include Pagidiyala, Kothapalli, Pamulapadu, Jupadu Bungalow, Midthur and Nandikotkur. It has total voter strength of 2.5 lakh. Female voters slightly dominate their male counterparts and majority voters are from SC community.

Sitting MLA of the constituency is Togur Arthur but instead of Arthur, all decisions were taken by Byreddy Siddartha Reddy and the Chief Minister gives weightage to Siddartha Reddy than the incumbent MLA.

For the coming elections, the ruling party replaced Arthur with a new candidate Dr Sreedhar Dhara. His candidature was recommended by Siddartha Reddy. The efforts of Arthur to get a ticket again did not fructify. This has led to unhappiness among the SC community.

From TDP, three candidates are in the race for party ticket. Of them, the names of two candidates are being referred by Mandra Sivananda Reddy and one candidate by Gowru Venkata Reddy. While Gowru is supporting the candidature of Kakaravada Venkata Swamy, Sivananda Reddy has recommended the names of Bandi Jayaraj and Jayasurya. Sources said that Kakarvada was ahead in the race though a final decision is yet to be taken.

As far as Bandi Jayaraj is concerned he has contested the 2019 election and has good name among the voters in the constituency. He is also expecting that the party chief would consider ticket to him. Similarly, Jayasurya has also pinned hopes on getting the ticket. Amidst this scenario, it is learnt that present MLA T Arthur who has good hold in the constituency is also lobbying with TDP for ticket. On the other hand, the Congress party is said to be trying to rope in Arthur and former MLA Labbi Venkata Swamy. Both of them were close to former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy.