Several YSRCP leaders join TDP in Nellore

Nellore : Several YSRCP leaders and activists joined TDP in the presence Nellore TDP Lok Sabha candidate Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy in a programme at Poluboyina Roopkumar Yadav's office here on Friday.

TDP Nellore City candidate Ponguru Narayana and Kotamreddy Sridhar (Nellore Rural) participated in the programme. While exuding confidence of winning all seats in Nellore district, Narayana appealed to party activists to strive hard for victory of city, rural and Lok Sabha candidates in the ensuing elections.

He said that when he was minister, several projects like underground drainage, TIDCO houses, parks, roads were executed by spending funds in a big way between 2014- 2019 in Nellore city.

He said that 90 per cent of underground drainage was completed and only remaining 10 per cent were pending due to announcement of elections in 2019.

Narayana said that after coming to power in 2024 elections, he will see that underground drainage works are completed on a war footing.