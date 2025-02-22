Shramik Union members stage dharna to press their demands

Visakhapatnam: Demanding resolution to their problems, representatives of East Coast Railway Shramik Union, an affiliated union of All India Railwaymen’s Federation, staged a dharna here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, divisional coordinator of the Shramik Union P Rama Mohana Rao said that the kavach device provided to the staff of other railways should be provided to track maintainers.

Risk and hardship allowance to all open line staff, provisions of TTE rest rooms at par with running rooms, creation of new posts for new lines and new stations without matching savings/surrender, children educational allowance for higher studies along with other demands were listed by the representatives in their representation. They demanded that their issues should be resolved at the earliest.

Zonal president P V J Raju demanded implementation of time bound promotion to all staff as per availability of the vacancies. He demanded creation of posts for new assets, units and new lines.

Shramik Union zonal secretary B Damodara Rao, Engineering Welfare Association zonal president M Sanyasi Rao and other leaders were present. Later, the union leaders submitted a memorandum to Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Manoj Kumar Sahoo.