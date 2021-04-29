Simhachalam devasthanam reduces darshan timings

Visakhapatnam: In the wake of the raging pandemic, the Endowments Department has decided to make minor changes in the timings of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

According to the temple officials, the sale of morning and night 'Aaradhana' tickets is suspended as per the directions of the Endowments Department Commissioner.

The decision towards this was taken, keeping the night curfew in view. Only five tickets will be sold for 'Swati Homam', 'Nithya Kalyanam', S'warna Pushparchana' and 'Swarna Tulasidalarchana'. Only two devotees will be allowed per ticket.

Ticket counters will be open from 6 am to 6:30 pm every day. Up to 50 per cent occupancy is allowed in Devasthanam buses. Second Ghat Road will be closed except for other important days such as Saturdays and Sundays.

This apart, orders were also issued not to sell more than 1,100 tickets per hour including free darshan and Rs 100 tickets. Elderly people with over 60 years of age are not allowed for darshan. Temple staff will allow the devotees based on Aadhaar cards.

There will be no darshan for the devotees after 7 pm. Earlier, darshan was allowed from 8:30 pm to 9 pm. However, it will be stopped from Thursday.