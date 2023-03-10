SNC awards `64 cr dredging contract to DCI
Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCI), Visakhapatnam is a listed dredging company in India under the consortium of four major ports viz, Visakhapatnam Port, Paradip Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Deendayal Port holding majority shares of 73.47 percent. DCI is the premier dredging organization of India catering to the dredging and allied services to major ports, minor ports, Indian Navy, fishing harbours and other maritime organisations by deepening and maintaining the safe navigational channel for EXIM activities.
The annual maintenance of the Southern Naval Command (SNC) Kochi is a feather on the cap of Dredging Corporation of India Limited, Visakhapatnam which is aiming at a record turnover of Rs.1,000 crore for the financial year 2022-23.