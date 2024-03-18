  • Menu
Sparrow awareness programme held at IGZP

Visakhapatnam: As part of the ‘World Sparrow Day’ observed on March 20, an awareness programme on sparrows was organised at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) on Sunday.

The event was held in collaboration with Harita Vikas Foundation, Tuni.

Rice paddy hangers were hanged in various places in the premises to provide feed to the sparrows. Curator of IGZP Nandani Salaria said sparrows were gradually becoming extinct and underlined the need to preserve them by hanging feeders and bringing them back to the backyards.

Visitors at the zoo were informed about the importance of sparrows and efforts to be taken to conserve them. More than 500 rice paddy hangers were tied to various trees at the IGZP.

Mangamma, DCF, IGZP, assistant curator Gopala Naidu and zoo education team participated in the programme.

