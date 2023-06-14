Srikakulam: Coconut growers face difficult times

Srikakulam: Uddanam region in Srikakulam district is famous for coconut crop and it is being cultivated in an extent of 1.50 lakh acres in the region.

The region is covered in Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa and Vajrapukotturu mandals. For every half year expected coconut yield in one acre land is about 2,500 nuts. Due to adverse climatic conditions and insects attack, yields are reduced to 1,300 nuts which are half of the expected average yields.

Coconuts of Uddanam area are having good demand in northern states like Uttara Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Haryana and other states. Due to market fluctuations, demand from northern state is affected and which affected coconut price in the district.

The price for 1,000 coconuts was Rs 10, 000 and now it is reduced to Rs 6,500. As a result, farmers are not interested to cultivate coconut crop as they are unable to get even invested amount.

“To cultivate coconut is an acre land Rs 15, 000 is required as yearly investment for manure, pesticides and maintenance but due to fall of price we are unable to get even invested amount,” said farmers, Anand Panigrahi, G Duryodhana, S Dhanunjaya of Baruva village in Sompeta mandal.Coconut product based units are required here to provide market locally to make coconut cultivation is profitable. “We are creating awareness among farmers on coconut cultivation by following crop cultivation methods but adverse climate and market conditions are causing trouble to farmers,” said assistant director for horticulture, R Prasada Rao.