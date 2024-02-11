Srikakulam: ‘N. Chandrababu Naidu is not concerned about state’

Srikakulam : Former Deputy Chief Minister and Srikakulam parliamentary YSRCP president Dharmana Krishna Das said TDPs has has no ethics. “TDP chief is running after BJP for political alliances. He only wants to defeat YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP. He is not bothered about welfare of people. Congress is groping darkness. Sharmila is not accepted by followers of YSR,” he said in an interview to The Hans India.

Q: TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) have entered into alliance and are trying for tie-up with BJP. On the other hand, APCC president YS Sharmila is moving actively around the state. Do you expect these will affect YSRCP vote bank?



A: N Chandrababu Naidu’s attempts for alliances has no ethical basis. He is not bothered about the development or welfare of the state. For him, political vendetta is important. He wants to defeat YSRCP and Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. His alliances are with hidden agenda. Such tricks won’t work. People know everything. As regards Y S Sharmila, she is not acceptable to the followers of YSR in Congress. Her criticism is intended to ensure her political survival.

Q: People opine that YSRCP government focused on welfare schemes but ignored development. What do you have to say on it?



A: YSRCP government has not stopped developmental works for the sake of welfare schemes. It is only creation of opposition parties. CM is concentrating on education and health sectors. So welfare schemes are implemented for the children’s education.

There has been a lot of development witnessed through Nadu-Nedu works. Another important step in health sector was kidney research centre in Palasa and a Rs 800 crore worth integrated protected drinking water schemes inaugurated in Uddanam area.

Q: Disunity among YSRCP leaders is coming to light on several occasions in Pathapatnam, Tekkali, Amadalavalasa and Palasa constituencies. How does the party propose to resolve it?



A: The main reason for these differences among our party leaders in these constituencies is existence of multiple new leaders. They want to contest on party ticket and some other leaders are expecting something from the government but as CM Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to implement welfare schemes and to take up developmental works without any involvement of local leaders, some differences had arisen. In Palasa and Pathapatnam, S Appala Raju and R Shanthi were elected first time and lack proper experience. We will soon resolve the problems.

Q: What will be major issues in your campaigning?



A: The government has disbursed Rs 2.53 lakh crore into the accounts of eligible beneficiaries of various categories directly under different welfare schemes. We are appealing to people to introspect themselves and assess the governance and cast their votes.