Srikakulam: Telugu Desam Party leaders launch relay fast

Highlights
TDP leaders launched a relay fasts at all Assembly segment head quarters across the district on Wednesday by condemning the arrest of former CM and the party national president N Chandrababu Naidu.
Srikakulam : TDP leaders launched a relay fasts at all Assembly segment head quarters across the district on Wednesday by condemning the arrest of former CM and the party national president N Chandrababu Naidu.
A large number of party leaders and cadres took part in the agitation. As part of precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident, a large number of police force was deployed at the relay fast camps across the district. Speaking on the occasion, TDP leaders decided to intensify their agitation on different forms till the YSRCP government withdrew cases against Naidu.
They also said that with an aim to damage the image of Naidu and the party, the YSRCP resorted cheap tricks, they added.
